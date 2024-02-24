China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. (SZSE:000039) Price Target Increased by 25.33% to 9.59

The average one-year price target for China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. (SZSE:000039) has been revised to 9.59 / share. This is an increase of 25.33% from the prior estimate of 7.65 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.88 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.46% from the latest reported closing price of 8.68 / share.

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Maintains 2.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.07%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in China International Marine Containers (Group) Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 000039 is 0.04%, a decrease of 32.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 17,586K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 13,298K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,031K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000039 by 2.44% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,042K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares, representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000039 by 11.14% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 790K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBEM - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 393K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares, representing a decrease of 23.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 000039 by 20.09% over the last quarter.

JPEM - JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 323K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 000039 by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.