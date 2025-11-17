China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. (SEHK:2039) Price Target Increased by 11.64% to 10.01

The average one-year price target for China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. (SEHK:2039) has been revised to HK$10.01 / share. This is an increase of 11.64% from the prior estimate of HK$8.96 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$9.38 to a high of HK$10.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.56% from the latest reported closing price of HK$8.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in China International Marine Containers (Group) Co.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2039 is 0.04%, an increase of 93.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 45,234K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,636K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,631K shares , representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2039 by 67.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,732K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,797K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2039 by 57.90% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,620K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,666K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2039 by 51.66% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,168K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,529K shares , representing a decrease of 8.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2039 by 41.18% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 3,079K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

