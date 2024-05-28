China International Holdings Hosts Successful AGM

China International Holdings Limited (SG:BEH) has released an update.

China International Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 29, 2024, at the Copthorne King’s Hotel in Singapore. The meeting was led by Mr. Teo Woon Keng John and saw the attendance of key directors and the Chief Financial Officer, who provided a business update. A quorum was present, and the meeting proceeded with all standard protocols, including the introduction of directors and auditors.

