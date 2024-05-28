News & Insights

Stocks

China International Holdings Hosts Successful AGM

May 28, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China International Holdings Limited (SG:BEH) has released an update.

China International Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 29, 2024, at the Copthorne King’s Hotel in Singapore. The meeting was led by Mr. Teo Woon Keng John and saw the attendance of key directors and the Chief Financial Officer, who provided a business update. A quorum was present, and the meeting proceeded with all standard protocols, including the introduction of directors and auditors.

For further insights into SG:BEH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.