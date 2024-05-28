China International Holdings Convenes SGM

China International Holdings Limited (SG:BEH) has released an update.

China International Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Special General Meeting (SGM) with key executives and directors in attendance. Voting procedures were carried out via poll, with the Chairman appointed as proxy for some shareholders. The meeting marked a quorum and proceeded with its agenda as scheduled.

