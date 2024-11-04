News & Insights

China International Development Eyes Joint Venture and Share Placing

China International Development Corporation Limited (HK:0264) has released an update.

China International Development Corporation Limited has announced a potential joint venture to explore hydrogen injection cleaning systems for vehicle engines, while also planning to issue new shares to raise approximately HK$39.6 million. The share placing is set at a discount, representing an opportunity for investors interested in emerging clean technology sectors.

