China International Development Eyes Joint Venture and Share Placing

China International Development Corporation Limited has announced a potential joint venture to explore hydrogen injection cleaning systems for vehicle engines, while also planning to issue new shares to raise approximately HK$39.6 million. The share placing is set at a discount, representing an opportunity for investors interested in emerging clean technology sectors.

