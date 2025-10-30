China International Capital Corporation (SEHK:3908) Price Target Increased by 13.23% to 28.59

The average one-year price target for China International Capital Corporation (SEHK:3908) has been revised to HK$28.59 / share. This is an increase of 13.23% from the prior estimate of HK$25.25 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$24.75 to a high of HK$32.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.72% from the latest reported closing price of HK$22.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in China International Capital Corporation. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 14.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3908 is 0.22%, an increase of 18.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.17% to 125,381K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,622K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,836K shares , representing an increase of 7.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3908 by 48.99% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,073K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,203K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3908 by 36.65% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,903K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,732K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3908 by 8.36% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,156K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 3,930K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,754K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3908 by 1.44% over the last quarter.

