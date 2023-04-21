CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED Maintains Hermes International (EPA:RMS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED maintained coverage of Hermes International (EPA:RMS) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 372K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 95.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 99.12% over the last quarter.

FAPCX - Fidelity International Capital Appreciation K6 Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 7.01% over the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 110K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 95.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 99.18% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Large Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 422K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hermes International. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMS is 0.67%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.86% to 154,825K shares.

