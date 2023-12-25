CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED Downgrades Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED downgraded their outlook for Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) from Neutral to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.23% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pilbara Minerals is 4.26. The forecasts range from a low of 2.88 to a high of $7.46. The average price target represents an increase of 11.23% from its latest reported closing price of 3.83.

The projected annual revenue for Pilbara Minerals is 3,966MM, a decrease of 2.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

Pilbara Minerals Maintains 7.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.31%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pilbara Minerals. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 8.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLS is 0.32%, a decrease of 10.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.42% to 327,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 41,404K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,379K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,807K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 13.86% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 33,676K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,843K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 7.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 23,079K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,755K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 12.04% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 14,796K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,594K shares, representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 21.22% over the last quarter.

