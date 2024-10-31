News & Insights

China International Capital Announces Interim Dividend Plan

October 31, 2024

China International Capital (HK:3908) has released an update.

China International Capital Corporation Limited announced that its resolution on the 2024 interim profit distribution plan was approved at the First Extraordinary General Meeting. The company will distribute cash dividends totaling RMB434.45 million to its shareholders, at a rate of RMB0.90 per 10 shares held. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to providing returns to its investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

