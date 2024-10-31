China International Capital Announces Interim Dividend Plan

China International Capital (HK:3908) has released an update.

China International Capital Corporation Limited announced that its resolution on the 2024 interim profit distribution plan was approved at the First Extraordinary General Meeting. The company will distribute cash dividends totaling RMB434.45 million to its shareholders, at a rate of RMB0.90 per 10 shares held. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to providing returns to its investors.

