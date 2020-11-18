China interbank bond market regulator tightens debt issuance rules

SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's interbank bond market regulator will tighten rules on debt issuance to improve standardisation and protect investors' legal interests, it said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the National Association of Financial Market Insitutional Investors (NAFMII), a self-regulating body under the central bank, said the new rules would ban "self-financing", including companies buying bonds they issue themselves.

NAFMII will also beef up disclosure rules on debt purchases by related parties of issuers, it added.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

