China interbank bond market regulator tightens debt issuance rules

Contributors
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Samuel Shen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

China's interbank bond market regulator will tighten rules on debt issuance to improve standardisation and protect investors' legal interests, it said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the National Association of Financial Market Insitutional Investors (NAFMII), a self-regulating body under the central bank, said the new rules would ban "self-financing", including companies buying bonds they issue themselves.

NAFMII will also beef up disclosure rules on debt purchases by related parties of issuers, it added.

