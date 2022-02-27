China insurer PICC P&C says not affected by sanctions on Russia

SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese state-controlled insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd (PICC P&C) 2328.HK said on Monday that sanctions on Russia were not affecting its business so far.

PICC P&C only undertook insurance business from some Chinese companies with assets in Russia and Ukraine, the scale of which was small, it said in an email to Reuters.

PICC P&C is one of the eight Chinese financial institutions with operations in Russia, according to a list on the website of Embassy of China in Russia.

