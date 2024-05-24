News & Insights

Stocks

China Innovation Secures Unanimous AGM Support

May 24, 2024 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Innovation Investment Limited (HK:1217) has released an update.

China Innovation Investment Limited successfully held its 2023 Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions passing unanimously. Shareholders demonstrated full support for the executive decisions, including the re-election of directors and the appointment of auditors. The meeting showcased the company’s unified shareholder confidence and strategic continuity.

For further insights into HK:1217 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.