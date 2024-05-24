China Innovation Secures Unanimous AGM Support

China Innovation Investment Limited (HK:1217) has released an update.

China Innovation Investment Limited successfully held its 2023 Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions passing unanimously. Shareholders demonstrated full support for the executive decisions, including the re-election of directors and the appointment of auditors. The meeting showcased the company’s unified shareholder confidence and strategic continuity.

