China initiates WTO dispute against Australian duties

Emma Thomasson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - China has initiated a dispute at the World Trade Organisation over Australian duties imposed on imports of wind towers, deep drawn stainless steel sinks and railway wheels from China, the WTO said on Tuesday.

The WTO said China's request was circulated to its members on Tuesday.

On Monday, the WTO confirmed that Australia has filed a formal complaint over China's duties on bottled wine imports.

Relations with China have worsened since Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, which was first reported in China in late 2019.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

