China industry minister: can provide vast market for companies like Intel

April 13, 2023 — 12:51 am EDT

April 13, 2023

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's industry minister told Intel CEO that China can provide a vast market for multinational companies such as Intel, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

In a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, Jin Zhuanglong told Intel CEO Patrick Paul Gelsinger that China highly values the development of advanced manufacturing industry and will provide good conditions for foreign investments.

