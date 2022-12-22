China industrial silicon futures slip on debut

Updates prices

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China's industrial silicon futures fell on Thursday in their debut on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange.

The most-traded contract was down 145 yuan, or 0.8%, at 18,355 yuan ($2,630.56) per tonne as of 0602 GMT on Thursday, despite an uptick when it first started trading.

China, the world's biggest producer of industrial silicon, is believed to be the first market globally to set up a futures contract for the metal.

The contract is the first listed on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange, China's newest exchange, set up last year to focus on so-called new energy materials like lithium and rare earths.

($1 = 6.9776 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Edwina Gibbs)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.