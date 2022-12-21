China industrial silicon futures slip on debut

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China's industrial silicon futures slid on Thursday, reversing out of early gains, in their debut on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange.

The most-traded contract was down 125 yuan, or 0.7%, at 18,375 yuan ($2,632.14) per tonne as of 0123 GMT on Thursday versus its 18,500 yuan debut price. Trading volume stood at 19,197 lots.

China, the world's biggest producer of industrial silicon, is believed to be the first market globally to set up a futures contract for the metal, which is seeing surging demand from the solar energy sector.

The contract is the first listed on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange, China's newest exchange, set up last year to focus on so-called new energy materials like lithium and rare earths.

($1 = 6.9810 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

