China Industrial Securities Subscribes to CNY50M Bonds

May 23, 2024 — 07:38 am EDT

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has made a significant financial move by subscribing to bonds worth CNY50 million (approximately HK$53.81 million) through its subsidiary, CISI Investment. This transaction is classified as a discloseable event under Hong Kong Listing Rules, not requiring shareholder approval, but subject to reporting and announcement obligations. The funds for this investment were sourced internally, and the bonds, which have a fixed interest rate of 4.50% per annum, are set to mature on May 29, 2027.

