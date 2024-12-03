China Industrial Securities Secures $35 Million Loan Facility

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has renewed a US$35 million uncommitted revolving loan facility, ensuring financial flexibility for the company. The agreement stipulates that Industrial Securities, the controlling shareholder, must maintain at least 51% ownership to avoid default. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial planning and reliance on its major shareholder’s support.

