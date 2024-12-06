China Industrial Securities Secures $300 Million Deal

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has entered into a $300 million guarantee agreement with JP Morgan to support its subsidiary’s cash bond and repurchase transactions. This strategic move highlights the Group’s ongoing business development efforts in the financial markets. The agreement ensures that the Group can secure its financial commitments without breaching listing regulations.

