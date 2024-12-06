News & Insights

China Industrial Securities Secures $300 Million Deal

December 06, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has entered into a $300 million guarantee agreement with JP Morgan to support its subsidiary’s cash bond and repurchase transactions. This strategic move highlights the Group’s ongoing business development efforts in the financial markets. The agreement ensures that the Group can secure its financial commitments without breaching listing regulations.

