China Industrial Securities Group Acquires Perpetual Securities

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has announced the acquisition of perpetual securities amounting to approximately US$8.87 million. These acquisitions were facilitated through its subsidiary, CISI Investment, and were conducted on the open market. This strategic move highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial portfolio.
For further insights into HK:6058 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.