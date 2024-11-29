China Industrial Securities Expands with New Financial Deal

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has announced a new business development, entering into a guarantee with Mizuho Securities in Singapore. The agreement involves a $200 million cap to secure obligations related to a Global Master Repurchase Agreement through its subsidiary, CISI Investment Limited. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to support its subsidiaries.

