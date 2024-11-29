China Industrial Securities Expands with New Financial Deal

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has announced a new business development, entering into a guarantee with Mizuho Securities in Singapore. The agreement involves a $200 million cap to secure obligations related to a Global Master Repurchase Agreement through its subsidiary, CISI Investment Limited. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to support its subsidiaries.
For further insights into HK:6058 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.