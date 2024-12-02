China Industrial Securities Ends Derivatives Agreement

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.
China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has announced the termination of its Derivatives Transactions Framework Agreement due to current capital market conditions, which will not impact the company’s financial standing. The ongoing 2024 Service Agreement remains unaffected, with plans to proceed with shareholder approval. This move reflects the company’s adaptability in navigating changing financial landscapes.
