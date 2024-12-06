China Industrial Securities to Discuss Key Service Agreement

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 30, 2024, to discuss the approval of the 2024 Service Agreement and its related transactions. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on this resolution either in person or by proxy. The outcome could impact the company’s operational strategies for the coming years.

