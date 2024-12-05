China Industrial Securities Announces Strategic Sale of Notes

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.
China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has successfully sold US$6 million worth of notes issued by Woori Bank for approximately US$6.24 million on the open market. This strategic disposal aligns with the Group’s investment plan to maintain a stable return. The transaction is considered fair and aligns with normal commercial terms.
