China Industrial Securities Announces Strategic Sale of Notes

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has successfully sold US$6 million worth of notes issued by Woori Bank for approximately US$6.24 million on the open market. This strategic disposal aligns with the Group’s investment plan to maintain a stable return. The transaction is considered fair and aligns with normal commercial terms.

