China Industrial Securities Acquires $9 Million in Bonds

November 25, 2024 — 04:46 am EST

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has announced its acquisition of bonds worth $9 million, further cementing its position in the financial market. The bonds, issued by Jinan Urban Construction International Investment Co., are guaranteed by Jinan City Construction Group, highlighting a strategic investment move. This acquisition was made on the open market and funded by the company’s internal resources.

