China Industrial Securities Acquires $10 Million in Notes

October 23, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has acquired notes valued at $10 million USD from Khazanah Capital Ltd., backed by Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund. This transaction, executed by CISI Investment, a subsidiary of the company, is part of their strategic financial maneuvers in the global market. The acquisition signifies a robust investment strategy, utilizing the company’s internal resources to capitalize on high-value opportunities.

