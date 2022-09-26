China Industrial Profits Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - China will on Tuesday release August figures for industrial profits, headlining a very light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In July, profits were up 0.80 percent on year and down 1.1 percent year-to-date.

South Korea will see September results for the central bank's consumer confidence index; in August, the index score was 88.8.

