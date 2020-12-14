China industrial output rises 7% y/y in Nov; retail sales up 5% y/y

Kevin Yao
Colin Qian
Gabriel Crossley
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

China's industrial output rose 7% in November from a year ago, in line with analyst expectations, data showed on Tuesday, expanding for the eighth straight month as robust exports drove a factory recovery from the coronavirus slump.

That compares with 6.9% growth in October.

China's retail sales increased 5% last month from a year earlier, just missing analysts' forecast for 5.2% growth and faster than the 4.3% gain in October.

Fixed asset investment increased 2.6% in the first 11 months of the year from the same period in 2019, bang in line with forecast but faster than 1.8% growth in the first 10 months of the year.

