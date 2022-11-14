China industrial output, retail sales miss expectations in Oct

November 14, 2022 — 09:00 pm EST

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's industrial output rose 5.0% in October from a year earlier, slowing from the 6.3% pace seen in September, official data showed on Tuesday, as COVID-19 restrictions weighed on factory activity.

It came below expectations for a 5.2% increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales fell 0.5%, the first drop since May when Shanghai was under a city-wide lockdown. Analysts had expected retail sales to rise 1.0%, slowing from a 2.5% gain in September.

Fixed asset investment expanded 5.8% in the first 10 months of 2022 from the same period a year earlier, versus expectations for a 5.9% rise. It grew 5.9% in the January-September period.

The data showed fresh weakness in the in the world's second-largest economy, which has grappled with protracted COVID curbs, a deep property slump and, more recently, weakening external demand.

