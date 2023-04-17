China improves foreign market access to domestic bond market

April 17, 2023 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by Shanghai newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, April 17 (Reuters) - The operator of China's foreign exchange market said on Monday it would allow more foreign institutional and central bank-type investors to apply for membership and participate in spot and derivative trading in the interbank market.

The China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) said overseas institutions that directly invest in the Chinese bond market via multiple custodians and settlement agencies could apply to become CFETS members.

