China imposes temporary anti-dumping measures on some polyphenylene sulfide imports

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on imports of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) from Japan, the United States, South Korea and Malaysia.

PPS is a resin widely used to make products for textile, automobiles, electronics and machinery industry.

The temporary anti-dumping measures will be in the form of security deposits and take effect from Oct. 17, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh and Lusha Zhang; editing by Richard Pullin)

