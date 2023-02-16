China imposes sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Raytheon over Taiwan arms sales

Adds details

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry on Thursday said it put Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N and Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N onto an "unreliable entities list" over arms sales to Taiwan, its latest sanctions against the two U.S. defense contractors.

The regulations prohibit Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missile and Defense Corporation, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, from "engaging in import and export activities related to China", according to the commerce ministry statement.

China previously sanctioned the two firms in Feburary last year over a $100-million arms sale to Taiwan, a self-ruled island which Beijing views as a breakaway province.

China's foreign ministry at the time said the sale "undermined China's security interests, seriously undermined China-U.S. relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait".

(Reporting by Tony Munroe, Laurie Chen Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

