China imposes curbs on U.S. diplomats in response to U.S. move

Lusha Zhang Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China on Friday said it had imposed restrictions on staff at the U.S. Embassy and its consulates in mainland China and Hong Kong, responding to U.S. measures announced early this month.

China's Foreign Ministry did not specify the measures, which it described as reciprocal.

Last week, Washington said it would require senior Chinese diplomats to get State Department approval before visiting university campuses or holding cultural events with more than 50 people outside mission grounds, which it had said were a response to China's restrictions on American diplomats.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

