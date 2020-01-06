Energy

China imports record LNG volumes in Dec, overtakes Japan for second month

Contributor
Jessica Jaganathan Reuters
Published

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China imported a record high monthly volume of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in December, overtaking Japan as the world's top importer of the fuel for a second consecutive month, shiptracking data from Refinitiv Eikon showed on Tuesday.

China imported 7.198 million tonnes of LNG in December, up nearly 16% from its November imports, while Japan shipped in 6.574 million tonnes in December, up nearly 7% from the previous month, the data showed.

China overtook Japan's volumes of LNG imports for the first time in November, but extended its lead in December, according to the data.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Jessica.Jaganathan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3822; Reuters Messaging: jessica.jaganathan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/j3ssi3))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

