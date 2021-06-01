China imports over 7 mln T LNG in May, record for month - shiptracking data

SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - China imported more than 7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in May, a record volume for the month, shiptracking data from Refinitiv Eikon and data intelligence firm Kpler showed on Tuesday.

China imported 7.25 million to 7.3 million tonnes of LNG in May, up about 10-12% from April's volumes of 6.5-6.6 million tonnes, the data showed.

It was also higher than the nearly 5.8 million tonnes of LNG imported in May last year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

