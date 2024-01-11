China imported 9.82 mln tonnes of soy in December

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest soy buyer, imported 9.82 million tonnes of soybeans in December, up 24.0 % from 7.92 million tonnes in November, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed.

Imports of vegetable oils in December were 811,000 tonnes, down 12.2 % from the previous month.

For more details, click on [TRADE/CN]

((If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to china.resources@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-SOYBEAN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.