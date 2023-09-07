China imported 9.36 mln tonnes of soy in August

BEIJING, Sep 7 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest soy buyer, imported 9.36 million tonnes of soybeans in August, down 3.8 % from 9.73 million tonnes in July, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed.

Imports of vegetable oils in August were 955,000 tonnes, up 22.8 % from the previous month.

