China imported 5.16 mln tonnes of soy in October

Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

November 06, 2023 — 10:07 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest soy buyer, imported 5.16 million tonnes of soybeans in October, down 27.8 % from 7.15 million tonnes in September, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed.

Imports of vegetable oils in October were 945,000 tonnes, up 3.2 % from the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

