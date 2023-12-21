China import concerns spur US to launch semiconductor supply chain review

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce said Thursday it will launch a survey of the U.S. semiconductor supply chain and national defense industrial base to address national security concerns from Chinese-sourced chips.

The survey aims to identify how U.S. companies are sourcing so-called legacy chips - current-generation and mature-node semiconductors - as the department moves to award nearly $40 billion in subsidies for semiconductor chips manufacturing.

The department said the survey, whichwill begin in January, aims to "reduce national security risks posed by" China and will focus on the use and sourcing of Chinese-manufactured legacy chips in the supply chains of critical U.S. industries.

A report released by the department on Thursday said China has provided the Chinese semiconductor industry with an estimated $150 billion in subsidies in the last decade, creating "an unlevel global playing field for US and other foreign

competitors."

China's embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

The Commerce Department said the survey will also help promote a level playing field for legacy chip production. "Addressing non-market actions by foreign governments that threaten the U.S. legacy chip supply chain is a matter of national security," Raimondo added.

