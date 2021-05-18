China Huarong to pay dollar bondholders on time - Shanghai Securities News

SHANGHAI, May 19 (Reuters) - An offshore subsidiary of bad debt giant China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd 2799.HK will repay bondholders on time as it has prepared funds for the repayment of a dollar bond maturing on Thursday, the official Shanghai Securities News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

China Huarong International Holdings Ltd transferred $300 million to an agent's account last week to cover principal and interest payments on a maturing $135 million 3.3% bond CN216760395= due on May 20, Shanghai Securities News reported.

Uncertainty around Huarong's ability to repay its offshore debts has hit the Chinese dollar bond market since the company delayed the release of its annual results at the end of March, citing the need to finalise a "relevant transaction".

It subsequently missed a second earnings release deadline on April 30. A source familiar with the matter said earnings could be released as early as this month, and definitely before the end of August when interim results are due.

The company has faced downgrades of its local and foreign currency issuer ratings by global rating agencies but has said it continues to operate normally with sufficient liquidity.

Huarong faces its next offshore maturity on June 3, when a $900 million 3.25% dollar bond VG142278537= issued by Huarong Finance II Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China Huarong International Holdings, is due.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

