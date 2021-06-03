China Huarong subsidiary repays maturing dollar bond -statement

SHANGHAI, June 3 (Reuters) - China Huarong International Holdings Ltd, an offshore arm of Chinese bad debt giant China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd 2799.HK, said on Thursday that it had repaid a maturing dollar bond on time.

Huarong International had transferred sufficient funds to a designated account to repay principal and interest payments on the maturing $900 million bond VG142278537= due June 3, the company said in a post on its official WeChat account.

