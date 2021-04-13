China Huarong faces ratings reviews after delayed results

By Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Rating agencies Moody's and Fitch said on Tuesday they are reviewing ratings for China Huarong Asset Management Co 2799.HK after the company delayed its 2020 annual results, prompting a selloff of its bonds.

Fitch said in a statement it was placing the company's long-term issuer default rating of "A", and the ratings of several debt issues, on rating watch negative.

Earlier, Moody's said it had placed Huarong's long-term and short-term issuer ratings, its baseline credit assessment, and debt issued by its offshore financing vehicles under review for downgrades.

Huarong has an investment-grade A3 long-term issuer rating from Moody's.

Both agencies cited uncertainty after Huarong said on March 31 that it was awaiting the finalisation of a "relevant transaction" before publishing its 2020 annual results.

Huarong could also face increased refinancing risk due to market volatility following the announcement, Moody's said.

The yield on Huarong's $900 million 3.75% May 2024 note CN200173210= was last quoted at 4.656%, according to Refinitiv data, up from about 2% on March 31.

"It is unclear what the details of the relevant transaction are and when its 2020 annual results will be published. The potential impact on Huarong AMC's credit profile is uncertain, because there are a number of diverse scenarios that could affect its (baseline credit assessment) and potential government support," Moody's said.

But Moody's said insignificant bond maturities over the next year compared with Huarong's total assets "partially tempered" risks.

Huarong and its subsidiaries currently have outstanding bonds worth $51.72 billion, according to Refinitiv data. The company was previously reported to be planning asset sales to avoid a debt restructuring.

Goldman Sachs analysts Kenneth Ho and Chakki Ting said in a note that concerns around Chinese state-owned asset management companies had dented already-cautious onshore credit market sentiment, but that they expect government support for Huarong and its peers.

But they said how the companies plan to shift back to their core business of managing distressed assets, in accordance with regulatory requirements, remained a "lingering source of uncertainty."

Calls to Huarong went unanswered on Tuesday, and the company did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Susan Fenton)

