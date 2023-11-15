News & Insights

China Huarong Asset Management buys 5% stake in CITIC Ltd

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

November 15, 2023 — 09:23 am EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Adds more details from paragraphs 2-4

Nov 15 (Reuters) - China Huarong Asset Management 2799.HK said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy a nearly 5% stake in CITIC Ltd 0267.HK from CITIC Polaris for HK$13.63 billion ($1.75 billion).

The purchase price of HK$9.35 per share represents a 29.3% premium to CITIC's last closing price of HK$7.23.

The company, one of four major state-owned distressed debt managers, said it expects to fund the acquisition through the group's own funds.

CITIC Polaris is an unlisted unit of the larger CITIC Group Corp.

($1 = 7.8067 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.