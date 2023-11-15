China Huarong Asset Management buys 5% stake in CITIC Ltd

Adds more details from paragraphs 2-4

Nov 15 (Reuters) - China Huarong Asset Management 2799.HK said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy a nearly 5% stake in CITIC Ltd 0267.HK from CITIC Polaris for HK$13.63 billion ($1.75 billion).

The purchase price of HK$9.35 per share represents a 29.3% premium to CITIC's last closing price of HK$7.23.

The company, one of four major state-owned distressed debt managers, said it expects to fund the acquisition through the group's own funds.

CITIC Polaris is an unlisted unit of the larger CITIC Group Corp.

($1 = 7.8067 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

