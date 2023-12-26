News & Insights

China Huaneng Group starts production at coal mine in Gansu province

December 26, 2023 — 08:33 pm EST

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China Huaneng Group has started production at a coal mine in the country's northwestern Gansu province that is expected to produce 8 million metric tons per year, the company said late on Tuesday.

The project has recoverable coal reserves of 915 million tons, and is part of Huaneng's Longdong Energy Base in the Gansu city of Qingyang, the company said.

