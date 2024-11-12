China Huajun Group Updates on Scheme Meeting Rescheduling

China Huajun Group Limited (HK:0377) has released an update.

China Huajun Group Limited announced a rescheduling of its court hearing to convene a Scheme Meeting, now set for November 19, 2024. This development is part of ongoing proceedings related to a winding-up petition and Scheme of Arrangement. Investors are advised to remain cautious when trading the company’s securities.

