China Huajun Group Announces Board Restructuring

China Huajun Group Limited (HK:0377) has released an update.

China Huajun Group Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Pun Chi Ping as an independent non-executive director, effective November 21, 2024, due to personal commitments. Mr. Ding Xingfu will take over as the new independent non-executive director, bringing extensive experience in marketing, promotion, and corporate management. This change reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its board and align with its strategic goals.

