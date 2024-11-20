China Huajun Group Announces Board Restructuring

China Huajun Group Limited (HK:0377) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
China Huajun Group Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Pun Chi Ping as an independent non-executive director, effective November 21, 2024, due to personal commitments. Mr. Ding Xingfu will take over as the new independent non-executive director, bringing extensive experience in marketing, promotion, and corporate management. This change reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its board and align with its strategic goals.
For further insights into HK:0377 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.