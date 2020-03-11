US Markets

China Hotpot chain Haidilao will reopen 85 restaurants in 15 cities on March 12

China's popular hotpot chain Haidilao says they will resume operations at 85 restaurants in 15 Chinese cities on March 12, according to a statement posted on its social media page.

China's Citic Bank and AIBank last month said they would lend 2.1 billion yuan to Haidilao to help it manage the plunge in demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Huizhong Wu, editing by Louise Heavens)

