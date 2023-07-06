China hopes US will take 'concrete actions' for healthy trade relations

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - China hopes the U.S. would take "concrete actions" to create a favourable environment for the healthy development of bilateral economic and trade ties, Chinese finance ministry said in a statement on Friday on U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to China.

The nature of China-U.S. economic and trade relations is mutual benefits and win-win results, and there is no winner of the trade war and "decoupling", the ministry said in a statement.

