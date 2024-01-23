News & Insights

Public Companies

China hopes UN review of human rights constructive, non-politicised

Credit: REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

January 23, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it hoped all parties at the United Nations reviewing China's human rights record would follow the principles of being "constructive" and "non-politicised".

China upholds a people-centred human rights philosophy and has made "historic progress" in human rights issues, Wang Wenbin, a ministry spokesperson, said at a regular news conference, when asked about a report China had been asking non-Western nations to speak positively about its human rights record.

According to diplomats and documents, China has been lobbying non-Western countries to praise its human rights record ahead of a key U.N. meeting in Geneva on Tuesday where it will face questions and criticism over its actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, Reuters reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Public Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.