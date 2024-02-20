News & Insights

China hopes France continues role in stable Sino-European relations, foreign minister says

February 20, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China hopes France will continue a constructive role in developing healthy and stable Sino-European relations by enhancing mutual trust and promoting integration of interests, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

The minister, in meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, said China hopes to work together as a stabilising force in the world, according to a foreign ministry statement on Wednesday.

"We are willing to work with France to uphold our original aspirations, maintain focus, deepen cooperation," Wang said.

Wang also said China hopes France will create a fair and just business environment for Chinese companies there, and provide "positive, stable and long-term expectations".

In a separate meeting between Wang and the French president's foreign affairs adviser, official news agency Xinhua said the two sides had in-depth communication on issues related to peace and security, and agreed that "multi-polarisation is indispensable for peace and stability".

Both countries will continue to strengthen strategic coordination, and agreed to further cooperate in areas of climate change, biodiversity conservation, agricultural and food products, and clean energy, as well as nuclear energy research and development, Xinhua said.

The meeting also mentioned increasing the frequency of direct flights between China and France.

